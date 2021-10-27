Nigeria: FIFA Bans Another Nigerian Coach, Remi Amadi, for Two Years

26 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Coach of Cofine FC of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Remi Amadi, has been slammed with a global ban of two years from all football-related activities by world football-governing body, FIFA.

The world body's Disciplinary Committee conveyed this decision to the Nigeria Football Federation, and it is a consequence of a similar ban imposed on the gaffer by the NFF Disciplinary Committee at its meeting of 16th August 2021.

The NFF Integrity Unit forwarded the said decision of the NFF Disciplinary Committee and all the relevant documentations to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee via a letter dated 25th August 2021, requesting the Committee to extend the sanction to have a worldwide effect, in accordance with Article 66, FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The worldwide effect was activated by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee at its meeting of 5th October 2021.

