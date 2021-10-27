Kenya Records 151 New Cases, 35 Recoveries

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 151 new Covid-19 infections, with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent, down from 1.2 per cent on Monday, raising total confirmed positive cases in the country to 252,839. The cases were from a sample size of 7,224 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, 141 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners, with 84 being male while 67 are female. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 113 years.Total cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,682,247.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 30, Bomet 18, Meru 17, Makueni 13, Nakuru 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Kisii 5, Kajiado 5, Kisumu 4, Mombasa 4, Narok 4, Kakamega 3, Nyeri 3, West Pokot 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kiambu 3, Marsabit 2, Nyandarua 2, Garissa 2.

In his statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 35 more patients have recovered from the disease with 25 of them being from home-based care and 10 from hospitals.

The total recoveries now stand at 246,390 of whom 199,044 are from the home-based isolation programme while 47,346 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Mr Kagwe also said that three deaths were reported on Tuesday, all being deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in July and October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,263.

The Health CS said 488 patients are admitted to various hospitals countrywide, while 1,308 are under home-based isolation. He added that 27 patients are in intensive care, 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 157 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 149 of them being in general wards and eight in high dependency units.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 5,029,901 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 3,545,060 while 1,484,841 are fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 39.8 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 5.4 per cent.