Kenya: 2 Mandera Brothers Set Their Sibling Ablaze for Snitching On Them

27 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating an incident where a 14-year-old boy was set ablaze by two of his brothers in Mandera county on Monday.

The DCI sleuths said Tuesday that the class seven pupil at Kamor Primary School in Mandera, was lured to the family house by his brothers before being rolled up in petrol-doused mattress which was then set on fire.

"A 14-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after he was rescued by police officers from burning to death, after he was set ablaze by two of his brothers last evening, in Mandera county," the agency indicated in a statement.

The agency stated that the victim had been accused of being a witness in a case that one of his brothers was accused of stealing a mobile phone.

The DCI added that the two suspects went into hiding after setting the victim ablaze before police who were nearby rushed to the scene where they rescued the 14-year-old.

The agency said that the victim was rushed to Mandera County Referral Hospital, where he is admitted with serious injuries.

DCI said efforts were underway to trace and apprehend the suspects.

