Rwanda, Burundi in Fresh Joint Efforts to Tackle Cross-Border Crimes

The governors of four neighbouring provinces of Rwanda and Burundi have committed to fighting cross border crimes and ensuring security.

They said this during a meeting held on Monday, and attended by governors Emmanuel Gasana of the Eastern province and Alice Kayitesi of the Southern province from Rwanda.

Burundi was represented by Kirundo province's governor Albert Hatungimana and Jean Claude Barutwanayi of Muyinga province.

The delegations also included security organs from both countries.

During the meeting, both sides adopted joint strategies to bolster security along their shared border.

"We agreed on joint mobilisation among the locals on the laws governing international borders and the precautions, less the criminals were to sleep amidst them and commit illegal acts," Gasana told the national broadcaster, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

He called for the exchange of information.

Burundi's Hatungimana said: "There are groups of people always on the watch just trying to destabilise the security of both countries, loot properties, commit other errands and flee into either country."

So, he added, that is why we agreed on fronting all possible partnerships especially through the exchange of information by the security organs between both sides.

Governor Kayitesi noted that the meeting is a good foundation for facilitating cooperation for the well-being of citizens of both countries.

Smuggling remains one of the biggest cross-border crimes carried out on both sides.

Corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic were the other issues that were tackled by the leaders.

The meeting is the latest in a series of efforts both countries to normalise their bilateral relations.