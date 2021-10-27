Rwanda: MPs Task Government to Fix Flaws in Public Service Management Online System

Members of the lower chamber of parliament on October 26, tasked the Ministry of Public service and labour (MIFOTRA) to accelerate the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

IPPIS is an online system managed by MIFOTRA aimed to support the government in the efficient and cost-effective management of public servants.

So far Rwf2.6 billion has been invested in the project, which legislators said had delayed to be fully operationalised.

Even the services that are working, MPs said, there were faults.

"The project started being worked on in 2011 and was supposed to be fully operational in June 2020, and among the eleven proposed modules to be included in the system only five are operational, which represents only 45 per cent of the whole system," said MP Pie Nizeyimana.

MP Christine Bakundufite, noted that there are several flaws in the already working modules, for instance where the systems have different versions and where some employees' records do not match their IDs or social security numbers.

Addressing the parliamentarians, Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, the Minister of Public Service and Labour said that the delay of the project is due to the fact that they have to carefully examine each module before it is rolled out.

"Every time we develop a module it takes time to be implemented, and we encountered unexpected challenges while developing the system so we had to make sure we first solve the challenges before making other modules,"

"However the already working modules are the main ones and more than 17 public institutions have used them, the modules include e-recruitment system, payroll management, and employee performance, among others.

Rwanyindo said that there is no specific timeframe for when the remaining modules will be ready, adding that the Ministry has engaged more IT experts to work on the project and they plan it to make it accessible and easy to use to every Rwandan who might need it, and fix the already existing flaws.