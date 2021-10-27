Rwandan Gaffer Thierry Hitimana Appointed Simba Coach

Rwandan coach Thierry Hitimana has been appointed as coach for Tanzanian giants Simba SC for the rest of the season.

Hitimana replaces French tactician Didier Gomes Da Rosa who resigned on Tuesday following the club's abysmal CAF Champions League campaign which saw them being knocked out by Botswana minnows Jwaneng Galaxy over the weekend.

In an official press release by Simba SC on Tuesday, October 25, the club said the Rwandan tactician will be assisted by Selemani Matola as they seek to bring the club back to winning ways.

Hitimana was the head coach of Namumgo FC but was sacked last November after a series of poor results.

His first assignment will be on Wednesday when Simba SC host Tanzania Polisi in a league game at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Hitimana, 40, was the deputy coach of the Rwanda national U-23 team in 2012 as well as Rayon Sports before he took over Bugesera FC as head coach in 2018.