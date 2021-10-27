Nigeria: Borno's Primary School Teachers to Get 30k Minimum Wage - Zulum

Maiduguri — Qualified teachers in primary schools across Borno State will soon begin to enjoy N30,000 minimum wage, as against the current situation in which some number of teachers receive as low as N11,000 due to activities of ghost teachers, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said.

Zulum stated this yesterday at the Government House in Maiduguri, while inaugurating the reconstituted board of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board, which got a new Executive Chairman, permanent and non-permanent members. The reconstitution was necessitated by the expiration of tenures served by former members of the UBE board.

The reconstituted board has Professor Bulama Kagu as the Executive Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Mai Deribe as a permanent member, 1; Alhaji Sadiq Abdallah as a permanent member, 2 and Habu Daja Aliyu as a permanent member, 3 alongside representatives of stakeholder ministries.

"One major issue in Borno's primary education system today is the welfare of teachers. It is pathetic that there are teachers who are still collecting between N13,000 and N11,000. I want to assure, that despite economic challenges, we are working to ensure that every qualified teacher in Borno State earns a minimum of N30,000 which is the national minimum wage" Zulum said.

The Governor also said, a number of unqualified teachers identified during assessments, who are trainable, will be sent for professional teachers training, to acquire skills and methodologies that can help them teach effectively.

He however noted that those that are not trainable will be transferred to other departments as non-academic staff in schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zulum ruled out retrenchment including those of untrainable teachers, so as not to increase an already high unemployment rate, with social implications.

... Inaugurates New Audit Commission Board

In another development, Governor Zulum at the same event also inaugurated the Chairman and members of a newly established Borno State Audit Service Commission.

The Board is headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Lawalam with Auditor General of the State, Auditor General for Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Kauji, Zannah Lawan Mustapha and Zannah Dalatu Shettima Kullima as members.

The Governor noted that the commission was established to sanitize the governance process from all forms of financial indiscipline and ensure adherence to all financial regulations and extant laws for effective management of public resources.