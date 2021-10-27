Nigeria: Don't Use Killings of Imo Monarchs for 2023 Campaign - APC Tells PDP

Owerri — The All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State Chapter, on Tuesday called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to use the killings of Imo monarchs to advance their political ambition for 2023.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Cajetan Duke, made this statement in Owerri while responding to the comment credited to the South East Consensus candidate for the National Secretary position of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who boasted the PDP, will stop killings in Imo, regarding the monarch incident.

It should be recalled Imo monarchs were attacked by unknown gunmen last week Tuesday while they were having their meeting at Njaba Local Government headquarters in Imo state, two monarchs died instantly while others sustained gunshot injuries.

But According to APC, while responding to Senator Anyanwu, said: "It's most unfortunate a former senator who represented Imo East (otherwise known as Owerri zone) in the national assembly has opened a 2023 political campaign using a very critical and sensitive issue like the insecurity and loss of lives of our innocent citizens particularly that of our revered traditional rulers in Njaba LGA.

"Samdaddy, had, in a trending message signed by his media aide, Ikenna Onuohia, noted that the PDP would solve the security challenges when it takes over the leadership of the country in 2003. While we do not intend to remind the Ikeduru born politician that it was under the PDP led administration that all the current central fugal forces bearing their fangs first reared their ugly heads, it is an incontrovertible truth that insecurity in Nigeria is a creation of PDP, which is being squarely dealt with by the APC administration."

"The records are there and the facts still reveal that the same PDP Samdaddy is invoking for remedy, was in power when all the triangular demons of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnappers regrettably turned Nigeria into a theatre of criminals and criminality.

"Our party consider the attempt by Senator Anyanwu and his cohorts to turn the unfortunate incident in Njaba LGA into a campaign instrument as grossly insensitive and disrespectful to the sensibilities of the families of the victims. We can't lose our sense of humanity in the name of politics.

This is regrettable that an incident that calls, for sobriety and solemnity could be amplified into a campaign tool, which is capable of compromising the fragile security situation in the state."

Vanguard News Nigeria