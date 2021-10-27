Kenya: Is Jeff Koinange the Most Followed African Journalist on Social Media?

Jeff Koinange has thanked his fans and followers after hitting the 1 million followership mark on Instagram.

He wrote: "Folks, Thank you, Thank You, THANK YOU for the 1 Million Followers... I really appreciate it!! You guys ROCK!!!! Let's keep Spreading THE WORD!"

This milestone without a doubt makes the celebrated journalist one of the most popular people in the country considering he also boasts 1.9 million followers on Twitter and a further 800,000 on Facebook.

Besides anchoring prime-time news on national TV, Koinange is also a radio show host, emcee, and influencer.

Boasting earlier stints as French channel Reuters, and USA's Cable News Network (CNN) Koinange who has also worked with K24 and KTN media houses in Kenya, is also regarded as among the best interviewers in the country, thanks to his weekly show Jeff Koinange Live.

But his career has been racked with some controversy and especially in his stint at CNN where a lady claimed he had sexually abused her. These claims were never substantiated even though the uproar cost him his job.

And in recent times, the journalist was forced on the defensive amid claims he had struggled to read the news off the teleprompter at prime time.