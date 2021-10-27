Kenya: Mike Sonko Praises Daughter Sandra for Award Nomination

26 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Josephine Njoroge

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko couldn't hide his joy after his daughter Sandra Mbuvi was handed a 'Brand Influencer of the Year' nomination ahead of the second edition of the Scream Africa Women Awards 2021.

Despite his political woes, the controversial flamboyant politician took to his socials to highlight his daughter's achievements while urging fellow Kenyans to vote for her in the upcoming awards.

Sonko also praised his daughter for her hard work and dedication.

"Dear Sandra Mbuvi, your hard work finally paid off. I feel so proud of you my daughter, congratulations on your nominations as BRAND INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR, your achievements and creativity has done all this. May you bag this," read his post.

The politician's daughter, who owns the @thickyy_sandra name on Instagram, boasts an impressive 50k followers on the social media platform.

She is the only Kenyan in her category and is competing for the title amongst other Africa's notable influencers such as Zari Hassan (Uganda), Nengi Hampson (Nigeria), Scarlett Duchess (Nigeria), Fahyvanny (Tanzania), Naija Brandchick (Nigeria) and Uriel Oputa (Nigeria).

Sandra Mbuvi is an online entrepreneur and fashion model who uses her social media platforms to promote her work and grow her online community.

Showing further support for his daughter, Sonko promised to recognize individuals who would vote for her.

The nominees' voting process is still ongoing until November 15. The second edition of Scream African Women Awards this year will focus on creating awareness & combating gender violence in society.

