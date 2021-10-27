Zimbabwe/Swaziland: Mighty Warriors Edge Closer to Awcon Qualification

ZIMBABWE'S national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors edged closer to securing a place at next year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) after inflicting yet another heavy defeat on Eswatini, winning 3-0 in Manzini on Monday.

The result means the Mighty Warriors won the two-legged AWCON qualification tie 6-1 after having claimed a 3-1 win at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last week.

Just like she did in last week's reverse fixture veteran midfielder Marjory Nyaumwe opened the scoring in the first half before Maudy Mafuruse doubled the cushion after the break.

The Mighty Warriors never looked threatened, and they soon increased their lead through Shyline Dambamuromo's goal to seal an emphatic victory later in the game.

Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda's charges have now edged closer to qualifying for the AWCON as they advance to the second round where are expected to meet neighbours Botswana, who carry a comfortable 5-1 first leg lead ahead of their home tie against Angola on Tuesday.

The second-round qualifier will be held in February next year.

Should the Mighty Warriors win their two-legged second round tie, they will qualify for the AWCON which will be played in Morocco next year.

The AWCON is scheduled to take place in the North African country in July and August 2022 after being previously cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.