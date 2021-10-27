Zimbabwe: Newcastle's £15m Carrot for Nakamba

WHAT about a £15m move to join the revolution at the English Premiership's new Moneybags?

Or, what about the chance to play for the club with the richest owners, in world football, with ambitions to transform it into a powerhouse?

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own an 80 percent stake in Newcastle United, is reported to be worth £320 billion.

They have eclipsed Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City, who is reported to be worth £23.3 billion.

Dietrich Mateschitz, who owns RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, is worth about £14.22 billion while Andrea Agnelli, who owns Juventus, is worth about £9.90 billion.

Dietmar Hopp, who owns Knowledge Musona's TSG Hoffenheim, is worth about £9.53 billion, while Roman Abramovic, who owns Chelsea, is worth about £9.6 billion.

Joining the Newcastle revolution sounds tempting.

And, that's the question hounding Zimbabwe international midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, as he once again hogs the spotlight, with the Magpies knocking on his door.

The British media was yesterday awash with reports that Nakamba could be on the move from Aston Villa to Newcastle United, during the January transfer window.

And, sources here at home say this is more than the usual transfer window gossip, with the cash-rich Magpies intent on getting their man.

The deal, the sources said, makes sense for Nakamba.

He is not only set to get regular football, which he is being denied at Villa, but will also get more, in terms of his earnings.

And, there is also the chance of playing in a team of big name players, with Newcastle expected to draw from their rich cash reserves, and bring in new quality stars.

It's a new era at the Magpies, after the completion of the £300m takeover of the club by a Saudi-led consortium, which ended Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the team.

For the investment to make sense, the new owners badly need the club to stay in the Premiership and they are willing to invest heavily in players, to ensure that will happen.

They have already sacked manager Steve Bruce while they have set their eyes on a number of managers, notably Paulo Fonceca, Lucien Favre, Eddie Howe and Roberto Martinez.

Former England captain, Steve Gerrard, who led Rangers to the Scottish championship title last season, has also been linked with the Newcastle managerial job.

They are also targeting Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox, for the newly-created role of director of football, at St James Park.

Nakamba now appears to be a regular feature of the narrative which is usually generated by the buzz created by the transfer window. He has been with a number of clubs in the past, including Everton and Crystal Palace, but nothing materialised, at the end.

The arrival of new manager Patrick Vieira, at Palace, brought in a wave of reports the London club's squad would be overhauled, with new recruits coming in.

And, Nakamba was a dominant name, in the reports although he later stayed at Villa.

Prior to that, he was linked to Turkish Super League giants, Galatasaray.

Now, Newcastle, powered by the funds from their Saudi Arabian owners, who have transformed them into one of the richest clubs in world football, are knocking on his door.

The Magpies are also interested in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has changed his agent, as he seeks to leave Manchester United, in January.

"It's unlikely that Villa will let Nakamba leave because they believe he remains a big part of their first team squad," the sources said.

"Yes, Douglas Luiz remains the one Dean Smith feels is the first-choice pick for the defensive midfield role but there is always need to look at what will happen, should the Brazilian be injured?

"Then, there are also the other clubs, like Roma, who have been reported to be interested in Luiz, who could strike in the January transfer window.

"So, Villa still need Marvelous even though some people will say he is frustrated to remain on the bench, in most of the matches.

"If Smith blocks the approach from the Magpies, it will be quite interesting."

Nakamba joined Aston Villa from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, in 2019, for around £11 million.

He has a contract running until 2024.

The 27-year-old has started only one of Villa's nine English Premier League games this season, against Watford, on the opening day of the season, when they lost 2-3.

His other two starts were in the EFL Cup, against Chelsea and League Two outfit, Barrow.

Nakamba has been playing second fiddle to Luiz and John McGinn, who are the first choice central midfielders in Smith's side, and £14m was spent on Moran Sanson, in January.

The Zimbabwean has made 57 appearances in total, for Aston Villa, seven of which have come this season.

The Magpies are not only looking at recruiting Nakamba.

They have also set their sights on luring France international forward, Ousmane Dembele, from Barcelona.

However, according to reports in Spain, they could face serious competition, for the slippery forward, from Juventus.