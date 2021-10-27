Zimbabwe: Governance Key to Football Success

FOOTBALL, by its nature, has many of stakeholders.

Stakeholder theory assists by placing emphasis on the need to take into account the interests of different stakeholders in decision making.

When this is done, transparency and equitable power sharing is achieved.

The interests of the majority of the stakeholders and the best interest of the football sport itself become paramount.

It is acknowledged that such an approach helps in the overall development and the long-term success of the activities of any concern, including football.

For all this to happen, it requires good leadership, which is sensitive to the existence of a multiplicity of stakeholders.

And, which is able to recognise the different, and potentially conflictual interests, and yet ensure these interests are managed in such a way football is served.

Football leadership does not operate in a vacuum and therefore, for it to prosper, it must take into account the complexity of the environment, including attaching appropriate weight, to public opinion.

Media

Worldwide, there is interdependence between media and sport.

The media helps in exposing the good or bad things taking place in sport.

Sport can have an influence in the direction, in which the media develops, because it provides the basis for a national narrative, which helps in uniting a country around a common goal, or purpose.

In Zimbabwe, foreign-based players have been a source of national pride.

Therefore, whether at club or national team level, media plays a role in shaping public opinion, which can affect important decision.

The Dream Team of Reinhard Fabisch was a success because the media and the public were pulling in the same direction given the team were performing well.

The current situation tells a different story, the national team has not been performing well and the media has been awash with issues to do with poor governance, at the mother body.

Sponsors

Scholars have demonstrated that customers are swayed, in favour of a commercial brand which is a sponsoring partner, of a popular football club.

However, when governance is poor, it can drive away sponsorship.

It is refreshing that in these difficult times, we have Sakunda Holdings coming up with record sponsorship packages for Dynamos and Highlanders.

This puts a clear obligation on the leadership of these two teams to ensure they put their best foot forward, when it comes to governance.

Charles Mabika, Moses Chunga and Madinda Ndlovu, who were also honoured by the same sponsors, are all key parts of the complex football value chain.

Their recognition by the sponsor helps to demonstrate the importance of football stakeholders.

Supporters

A well-supported club, or national team, benefits financially from the revenues generated through tickets and merchandise sales.

They are also a source for alternative viewpoints, which an astute leadership should consider before arriving at crucial decision, which affects the team.

Within the supporter's ranks, there is abundant football knowledge, talent, intellectual capacity which can only be ignored, at the expense of the team.

There should always be room to engage with supporters, be it at club or national team, levels.

It must be instilled as a culture, in any football set-up, to engage with supporters.

It is constituency which can determine your destiny as a football leader.

Players

Players are also stakeholders in the game of football in which clubs and national teams give players opportunities to showcase their talent.

Sadio Mane has played a positive role in his home country Senegal by investing in social responsibility programmes such as the building of hospitals and schools.

He has created employment for the youth.

However, in some cases the power of players can threaten good governance.

Some football leaders have lost their jobs because of the player power.

While players are the game's biggest stars, it doesn't mean they can abuse their privileges, at the detriment of football.

They get the best pay but that doesn't mean they can do as they please.

Ownership

Although football has made some club owners rich, it has also destroyed the livelihood of some, with their businesses filing for bankruptcy.

ZIFA must be commended for their efforts, in the implementation of Club Licencing, and those running CAPS United have the right vision, to commercialise the club, because it can't be run from their pockets forever.

Corporate-backed clubs like Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn, FC Platimun and Manica Diamonds have robust structures.

They have a model, which should help local football.

Municipalities

The poor state of our stadia, many of which are owned by municipalities, is cause for concern and it is having a negative impact on the development of our national game.

Government

The Government is a very key partner in sports development, they come up with the policies and laws, allocation of funding, as well as development of sports infrastructure.

However, football leadership need to have refined social dialogue skills, so as to make the most they can, from their relationship with the government.

Governance is key to Zimbabwe's football prosperity.

A heavy responsibility rests on the shoulders of the game's leadership to ensure that the multiplicity of relationships are managed in a way that ensures the value chain delivers the best possible results for all stakeholders.

Bernard Gwarada is a doctoral student focusing on entrepreneurial innovation at Binary University. He has an MPhil in International Business from University of Pretoria and an MBA. He is a former ZIFA board member and Co-owner of former Premier League club Douglas Warriors FC. He writes in his own capacity. Feedback: [email protected]