Zimbabwe: Jari, Picardo Win 21km Anti Sanctions Race

MUNYARADZI Jari and Tryfine Picardo won the Elite Community Sports anti-sanctions half marathon in Chitungwiza on Monday.

The event attracted more than 500 athletes, who took part at a time when sport is slowly returning after a long break, due to Covid-19.

Jari won the race in 59 minutes 23 seconds.

He beat Moses Tarakira, of the Zimbabwe National Army, into second place with Zimbabwe Republic Police's Blessmore Chidzivo in third, in 59 minutes 44 seconds.

"I have several races coming through and this has served me well, as I begin serious preparations, for those races," said Jari.

"I am very happy to have had come out first, in a field which had several stars.

"I am very happy and I would like to thank the organisers of this event.

"It afforded us a chance to gauge where we are as athletes."

In the female category, Tryphine Picardo (01:10:30) of the ZRP won the race ahead of her ZPCS counterpart Caroline Mhandu (01:13:03).

Moreblessing Masvosve was third in 01:14:40.

Elford Moyo of Danhiko hit home first in 16:57 in the wheelchair category and he was followed by Munya Katiyo (16:58) with Sanson Muroiwa (24:23) in third place.

In the 10km race, Kelvin Pangiso of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services came first in 28:03, 43 seconds, ahead of Prosper Mutisi of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, who settled for silver.

Stella Jongwe won the 10km wheelchair race with Margret Bangajena and Moleen Majoni in second and third places.

Event organiser, Tendai "T-Buns" Zhakata, hailed the athletes for their spirited show.

"It was a competitive event and we will always remember this day. The athletes were awesome and we really enjoyed.

"We would like to thank all the stakeholders, including the athletes, for supporting this initiative," said Zhakata.