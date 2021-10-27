Zimbabwe: Shot in the Arm for Cricket Development

A NON-PROFIT organisation, Young Achievement Sport for Development, are targeting to recruit over 200 kids into their cricket activities, in different high-density suburbs of Harare.

The pilot project was launched in Glen View over the weekend with centres also opened in Mufakose, Mbare and Chitungwiza.

Termed "Over the Boundary", the grassroots cricket mentorship development programme is aimed at introducing the game to marginalised communities.

YASD Communications officer, Joe Kuseka, said his organisation's ultimate aim was to help the kids realise their dreams.

"Over the Boundary equips young people from marginalised, and vulnerable communities, with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to be economic leaders in their families and communities," said Kuseka.

"Over the Boundary (OtB) is designed for young people aged seven and 18, who are living in marginalised communities.

"The programme is typically offered on a weekly basis, over the course of 10 months, the programme focuses on 70 percent cricket skills coaching and 30 percent life skills.

"We largely focus on four pillars which are personal development and self-awareness, sexual reproductive health, human rights and financial literacy.

"So far, we have incorporated kids from Glen View, Mufakose, Mbare and Chitungwiza."

Kuseka runs the project together with Petros Chatiza. "Our manual tackles topics such as gender inequalities, economic and social inclusion among young people," he said.

"We have so far distributed equipment to three communities and we are looking forward to bringing in more.

"The programme builds the capacity of young people to be self-aware, to know their strengths and utilise them.

"We are very sure there are a lot of rough diamonds out there and it is from that knowledge that we have decided to take a leading role in polishing them for the benefit of the country."

One of the beneficiaries of the equipment, Lisa Magumo, who broke down, after receiving a cricket bat, for the first time.

"I am going to work as hard as I can to achieve what I dream about in my life," she said.

"I only asked for a bat and pad, to use for my practice, but I was given a full kit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am really grateful for this kit. I would need a personal coach to help in my bowling."

The equipment was donated by Zimbabwe Sports Education Fund (ZimSEF) -- an Australian based organisation that supports YASD through a Zimbabwean, Tawanda Karasa of Grassroots Cricket, who is based in Brisbane, Australia.

"This is what we mean at Grassroots Cricket when we say every child deserves a chance to play mainstream sport and access to a sport kit," Karasa said from Brisbane.

Meanwhile, a local company Felicity Electronics has donated football equipment to Budiriro-based academy, Eastern Lions.

Felicity managing director, Lucas Chibwe, said his company has realised the potential, which the kids from marginalised communities like Budiriro, have.

"This is our first time to be involved in sport but we have been analysing how gifted the young footballers in Budiriro are and we decided to chip in," said Chibwe.

"There is talent in that academy and we will continue to support it in every way possible.

"This is our small way of giving back to society and we will grow together.

"Ultimately, we would like to see several players, who are good enough to play for the national team."