Namibia: International Series Filming At Walvis Bay

A PORTION of the B2 road between Aphrodite Beach and the bridge at the entrance of Walvis Bay will be closed today from 07h00 until 19h00 due to scenes being filmed for a new Amazon series called 'The Power'.

The series is based on the bestselling book by Naomi Alderman that has as its central premise women developing the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers, thus leading them becoming the dominant gender.

It also deals with the question of what would happen to the world if women had more power than men.

The series is directed by English film director Lisa Gunning and is scheduled for release in early 2022.

Although traffic will be allowed to pass, there will be sporadic 15 minutes stops. Motorists are advised to use the D1984 road behind Dune 7 to enter or leave Walvis Bay.