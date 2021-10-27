Namibia: Rugby Final Goes On Under a Cloud

WANDERERS and Unam will contest the Namibian Rugby Premier League final on Saturday, while the Namibia Rugby Union attends to the "exceptional circumstances" that caused its deferment since last weekend.

Interim Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) chief executive officer Theo Grunewald confirmed that the show will go on despite the "very serious allegations" made in a protest by one of the clubs regarding the outcome of the semi-finals late last week.

Wanderers beat Western Suburbs 27-20, while Unam beat Rehoboth 27-24 to secure final berths. At this stage, it is unclear which of the last-four matches were flagged for irregularities.

The union called off the Premier League final, as well as the Reserve League final between Wanderers II and Kudus II, on Thursday evening.

"The finals will still take place this weekend," Grunewald assured The Namibian on Monday.

He however declined to provide details on the mysterious matter that has cast a shadow over the season finale.

The Wanderers encounter was an intense battle of few chances, with fortunes swaying to and fro, as both sides' defences stood firm.

Similarly, Unam and Rehoboth were involved in a humdinger at the Unam Stadium, with the lead changing several times throughout the match before the hosts eventually prevailed.

"As the case is still sub judice I cannot comment," Grunewald said.

The main match kicks off at 16h30. It will be preceded by the Reserve League final between Wanderers II and Kudus II at 14h15.