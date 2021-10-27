Namibia: Suspected Paedophile Gets New Lawyer

Former magistrate-turned-defence lawyer Iileni Velikoshi has been appointed by Russian-born Alexander Krylov and his Namibian counterpart Anna Katrina Engelbrecht to represent them for the remainder of the trial.

After Windhoek High Court Judge Claudia Claasen refused to grant a section 174 discharge for Krylov (58) and his 29-year-old co-accused, the State brought an application for Krylov's bail to be cancelled and his bail money declared forfeited to the State because he breached the conditions of his bail.

His then-lawyer Marinus Scholtz withdrew from the matter, citing a breach of trust between him and Krylov.

According to Scholtz, he cannot with a clear conscience continue to represent someone who does not trust him to include him in his dealings.

Part of Krylov's bail conditions stated he may not leave the country without the explicit permission of the investigating officer, and that he may not apply for new travel documents while his case is still pending.

He, however, applied for travel documents and flew to Russia to attend his mother's funeral, but returned to Namibia afterwards, as he said he made Namibia his home.

Advocate Palmer Khumalo, for the State, applied to Judge Claasen to have the bail of Krylov revoked.

The judge granted the request and remanded him in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility's section for trial awaiting inmates.

Velikoshi informed the judge that he will apply for legal aid to aid in the legal fees for Krylov, as he no longer earns a salary.

Krylov, who admitted he had intercourse with at least five under-aged girls during 2017, but denied that he raped any of them, is a marine pilot.

The duo is facing 42 counts of rape and child trafficking in addition to a charge of supplying minors with cigarettes.

Engelbrecht allegedly recruited the five victims, aged between 15 and 16, for Krylof, and brought them to him for alleged sexual intercourse during 2017.

Three of the victims are pupils at Swakopmund and Walvis Bay schools, while two are school dropouts.

Krylov, also known as 'Sir Alex', was arrested in October 2017 at Walvis Bay after a month's investigation by the police.