Namibia: City CEO Appointment Still in 'Infancy'

Chairperson of the management committee of the City of Windhoek Ndeshihafela Larandja said the process of appointing a successful candidate for the position of CEO is still at an infant stage.

She added the city is waiting for the recommendations of the best candidate from officials involved in the recruitment to be brought to the management committee.

"This is a lengthy process," Larandja told New Era this week.

"We are still waiting for the recommendations to be submitted to the management committee before it can be forwarded to the line minister. After the minister's pronouncement on the matter, it will be brought to the council for approval. You see, it is a long process."

The municipality conducted interviews two weeks ago as well as presentations, where five candidates were grilled publicly.

The five shortlisted candidates include NamWater executive Eino Mvula; Joyce Mukubi, the deputy executive director for administration within the ministry of works; Charmill Zamuee, a researcher and entrepreneur; Roads Authority CEO Conrad Lutombi, and Moses Matyayi, who is the CEO of the Otjiwarongo municipality.

According to Ndeshihafela, the public presentations were followed by psychometric tests.

She denied that the process is halted by the political leadership, saying the process itself is cumbersome.

The chairperson further refused to disclose more information around the process, saying it is confidential.

"The process of interviews is confidential, and it should be treated with high confidentiality. Any information related to that matter is restricted to the third party. Hence, all I can say is we are still waiting for the recommendations," she said.