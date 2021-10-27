Zimbabwe: Solution Motors Duped in a U.S.$71k Car Deal

SOLUTION Motors, a top car procuring company owned by Patrick Siyamwaya lost four top-of-the-range vehicles to an agent following a botched car deal.

The company, which sometimes deals with the government and has been in business for the past 16 years procuring motor vehicles and earth moving machines says it lost its brand-new Nissan NP300 double cabs to Tonderai Masimba Saurombe.

Siyamwaya has filed a lawsuit against Saurombe seeking delivery of the vehicles or a refund and a full hearing on the matter is pending.

According to the summons now before the High court, in November 2019 parties entered into an agreement for which Saurombe was an agent in the business of importing vehicles

Saurombe was given US$71 000 being part payment to deliver four vehicles being brand new Nissan NP300 double cabs.

He did so and delivered the vehicles to Siyamwaya.

"However a few days after surrendering the vehicles to the applicant, members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in liaison with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) visited my work premises doing an operation to confirm taxation for the vehicles and discovered that all the vehicles had not been cleared hence they impounded them and sent a tax bill amounting US$75 959, 52 plus fine," said Siyamwaya in his founding affidavit.

Siyamwaya said, later, Saurombe went to Zimra and cleared off the vehicles by himself without prior communication with him.

All the vehicles were released into his custody, but he did not give them back to Siyamwaya.

"Despite persistent demand that Saurombe refunds the total amount of US$71 000 he has failed, refused, and or neglected to settle the debt leaving the plaintiff with no option except to approach this court," said the car dealer.

He wants payment of US$71 000 or RTGS equivalent to the prevailing bank rate, interests plus costs.