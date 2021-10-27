Namibia: Theft Accused Health Workers Granted Bail

27 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — Three health officials were granted bail for alleged theft of medicine, valued at N$4 767, at a Rundu clinic.

The trio was arrested last week Wednesday and subsequently appeared on Friday before Rundu magistrate Helen Olaiya.

They were allegedly caught red-handed with stolen boxes of tablets.

This led to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital management, under which the clinic operates, opening a case against them.

The accused, Hardy Rivera, a clinical engineering technician, and his assistant, alongside pharmacists Paulus Karupu and Mathias Mbambo, appeared on a charge of theft each, and were granted bail of N$4 000 each.

The case was adjourned to 25 January for further police investigations.

After being informed of their right to legal representation, the two accused, Karupu and Mbambo, indicated to the court that they will conduct their own defence, while Rivera indicated he will seek legal representation of his choice.

