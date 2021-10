Two billion people around the globe don't have their waste collected, and only 10% of waste is recycled in South Africa.

Two local recyclers based in Johannesburg hope to step up South Africa's waste management after they won a prominent international award from UK-based NGO WasteAid. The two local entrepreneurs, Sbu Shongwe from BoombaDotMobi and Bronwyn Jones from Bokashi Bran, each also won the equivalent of about R170,000 and six months of business mentoring.