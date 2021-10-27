Tanzania: How Mantra Supported Namtumbo District Hospital to Become Fully Operational Facility

Mantra helps Namtumbo District Hospital to become a fully operational hospital Mantra Tanzania Ltd has a long history of communicating with the locals in Namtumbo, facilitating consultation, discussion and information sharing.

But one of the main and most engaging projects in the region is helping the development of Namtumbo District Hospital.

The construction of the hospital started in 2014, but was highly boosted by Mantra in 2017 through Namtumbo Selous Marathon. The medical staff started working in 2018 and since then the hospital expanded, offering new assistance and gaining facilities.

Now the hospital has 21 beds, more than 15 in patients and more than 60 out patients a day and offers a wide range of services from patient treatment, dentistry and maternity ward to pharmaceutical work and laboratory research.

Before the construction of the hospital, patients used dispensaries and health centres and for further treatment and they were forced to move up to 64km to get treatments at Regional Referral Hospital in Songea.

"Following the medical facilities available at Namtumbo District Hospital, it has helped to reduce the challenge of patients going to be treated long distances away from their localities, saving lives of people especially of expecting mothers," said a Namtumbo Division Executive Officer Alkwin Ndomba.

Tatu Mohamed a young mother of two shared that in 2014 she almost lost her child as she had to travel all the way to Songea to seek medical treatment.

The fare was not affordable and when she was admitted in Songea her upkeep was also too much for her as her family could not afford to travel to Songea everyday to bring her food.

She is now happy that the district hospital has a maternal and children's ward that caters for their needs.

"The hospital in Namtumbo has modern facilities like a maternity ward, a laboratory which has a Fullblood picture machine that can test 30 blood samples per hour and clean and safe water and can now take inpatients due to the availability of wards", said Dr. Christopher Wabwarumi, Doctor in charge of the district hospital.

Ndomba thanked Mantra for being a major driver of development efforts in the local community, whereby over the past five years there have been significant changes in the health and education sectors in Namtumbo District.

But sky is not the limit and the hospital has bigger plans for future development.

One of them is a completion of the hospital so that it becomes fully operational with all necessary medical services and facilities.

The hospital should also have a fully operating theatre, get an ambulance and another vehicle for general usage in the near future.