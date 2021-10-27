Namibia: Geingob to Lead Delegation to UN Climate Convention in Scotland

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will lead Namibia's delegation to the 26th conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 1 to 12 November.

Geingob will be supported by environment minister Pohamba Shifeta.

Namibia is an active party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its 2015 Paris agreement. The Glasgow conference is expected to finalise guidelines for fully operationalising the Paris agreement, which was reached at the 21st conference of the UNFCCC, held in Paris, France, in 2015.

Most of the rules that underpin the Paris agreement were agreed upon in 2019 at the UNFCCC's conference held in Kotowice, Poland, however, a critical area was left undecided. This includes: a clear roadmap on how nations will deliver on the commitment to scaleup climate finance. Completing the implementation guidelines for the voluntary cooperation mechanism of the Paris agreement and completing the second review of the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage will be on the agenda.

Due to its arid and semi-arid environment, Namibia is vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change.

In its climate change position paper to the conference, issued last week by ministry expert Paulus Ashili, Namibia would like to see the convention upscale levels of climate finance by providing concrete long-term targets for climate finance pathways and accounting methodologies.

"Namibia calls on all to submit more ambitious national determined contributions (NDC's) and to adapt to ambitious deadlines for achieving net zero emissions. Namibia further calls on developed countries to produce the means of implementation and support for the effective implementation and enhancement of NDCs by developing countries," said the paper.

Namibia recognises the importance of financial support for capacity building to enable developing countries to meet the enhancement transparency of the Paris Agreement in a timely manner, said the paper.

The country hopes to see the acceleration of climate technology transfer, creating access to information and knowledge on climate technologies and fostering collaboration among climate technology stakeholders through networks of regional and sectoral experts from academia, the private sector, public and research institutions.

Adopted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992, the UNFCCC is guided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

A recent IPCCC report shows that emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities are responsible for approximately 1,1 degrees Celsius of global warming, and it is anticipated that over the next 20 years, global temperatures will reach or exceed 1,5 degrees.