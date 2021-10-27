Namibia: Communications Authority Gets Serious On SIM Registrations

THE Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) is pushing for the introduction of conditions to ensure all active SIM-card owners in Namibia are verified and registered.

This was discussed at a public meeting on 19 October.

These conditions are expected to be implemented by all telecommunications service providers countrywide.

The conditions would ensure all active SIM-card owners in Namibia are verified and registered.

This proposal comes as a result of the regulations in Part 6 of Chapter V of the Communications Act as published in the Government Gazette of March 2021.

Emilia Nghikembua, the chief executive officer of Cran, who spoke at the virtual consultation, said: "The regulations provide that the authority may, after consultation with the information ministry, impose further conditions on service providers to regulate in more detail anything prescribed in the regulations."

Registration would have to be carried out by service providers to specify information to be stored to enable lawful interception.

Nghikembua said Part 6 of the Communications Act has not been enforced yet, and as a result the regulations have not been implemented.

The regulations would commence on a date determined by the minister of information and communication technology once the conditions have been finalised.

The SIM registration process would establish a central database of SIM-card subscribers as an enabler of the overall national SIM-identification system.

"SIM registration is utilised to address antisocial behaviour, to provide age verification, and to assist in addressing mobile fraud. It is also a tool that eases and enables digital surveillance and interception as part of investigations of offences," she said.

Nghikembua told The Namibian that mandated requirements for SIM registration are designed to be practical and reasonable in terms of balancing national security demands, while maintaining and protecting citizens' rights as a key priority.

While addressing security and criminal activity concerns is important, the overall policy would ensure appropriate privacy safeguards and effective legal oversight to protect consumers' personal data and privacy.

"SIM registration of new customers is compulsory three months from the date the regulations commence, and all existing customers must be registered within 12 months from the date of commencement of the regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, the minister may extend the period in respect of a specific service provider, or in respect of all service providers, on good cause shown," Nghikembua said.

The authorities would draw on the provisions of the Communications Act in instances of non-compliance by a service provider.

In the event that a conflict arises between SIM registration conditions and the regulations, the provisions of the regulations would override the conditions.

Public comments for the conditions commenced on 27 September, and will close on 29 October.

All telecommunications service licensees are encouraged to provide input to finalise conditions to be imposed on telecommunications service providers.

Email: [email protected]