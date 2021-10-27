Namibia: Bank Windhoek Supports Vehicle Industry

BANK Windhoek last week launched its annual national Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) campaign for 2021 to assist clients in finding the best deals to finance their new or used vehicles.

Themed 'Find the One', the VAF campaign was launched on 19 October.

"As a Namibian bank, we pride ourselves in being a bank of relationships," Bank Windhoek's executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, said in a statement released yesterday.

"We understand our customers' unique banking needs, and where they are on their journey in life. Through this campaign, we demonstrate that we go the extra mile for their comfort and convenience," she said.

Pack said the VAF marketing campaign's objective is to solidify Bank Windhoek's position in the vehicle-financing sector as the ultimate financial partner of choice.

She said some of the campaign's benefits would provide customers with an extended repayment term of up to 72 months for all new vehicles, and a 90-day vacation payment option.

"These options are mainly designed to make repayments more affordable for our customers," said Pack.

She said the campaign offers exciting competitions, giving customers the opportunity to win enticing prizes.

The campaign comes at a time new vehicle sales in Namibia have hit a record low since Covid-19 struck.

In its monthly vehicle sales review, IJG Namibia said the sluggish growth in car sales in Namibia emanates from consumers not being able to afford new vehicles, and corporates not replacing their old fleets.

Pack said the bank's annual national VAF marketing campaign could contribute to assisting customers in affording new motor vehicles.

"We encourage customers to take advantage of these deals by visiting our website and branches to buy their dream vehicle," said Pack.

She said the VAF campaign will end on 31 March 2022.

Email: [email protected]