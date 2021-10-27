Tanzania: Germany Releases Over 190bn/ - to Boost Tourism, Health and Water Sectors

26 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Tanzania has received a funding boost worth 71 million Euros (190.5bn/-) from Germany and will be utilised in the execution of various projects including water, maternal health, tourism and fighting against gender based violence (GBV).

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Amina Khamis Shaaban and head of Germany Delegation, Marcus Von Essen signed the grant dossiers in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

After signing the deal, Ms Amina said out of the released fund, a total of 24 million Euros will be channeled to maternal health while 6 million Euros has been set aside to solve conflicts between human beings and wildlife.

"Other areas which will get a portion from released funds are mitigation of consequences caused from COVID-19 in the tourism sector, anti-poaching and improvement of infrastructure of human settlements surrounding National Parks whereby a total of 15 million Euros will be spent," Ms Amina was quoted.

She added that 20 million Euros will be used to improve water services in the rapidly growing towns and remaining 3 million Euros will be spent to improve water services in the selected urban areas.

