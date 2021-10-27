Tanzania: Confederation Cup Draw - Simba Sc Drawn to Arrows, Tp Mazembe V. Maruma

Tanzania's Simba SC have been drawn to Red Arrows from Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup additional second round fixtures released Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Tanzanian giants were eliminated from CAF's elite league and subsequently relegated after conceding 3-1 to Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana.

In the first leg, Simba won 2-0 in Botswana but they failed to maintain the victory and were finally eliminated on away goal.

Meanwhile, TP Mazembe have been drawn to Maruma Gallants FC while Kenya's Tusker have been handed to SX Cfaxien.

Rivers United which eliminated Tanzania's Young Africans failed to make it into the Champions League Group stage and they will now face Al Masry FC.

Another East African club APR FC have been drawn to RS Berkabe.

Here are the matches (First Leg 28 December - Second Leg: 5 Decmber):

Zanaco (Zambia) - Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) - Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP MAzembe (DR Congo) - Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) - GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) - Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) - DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) - Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) - RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) - CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts if Oak (Ghana) - JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) - Al Masry (Egypt)

Stade Malien (Mali) - Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara United (Tanzania)

Al Ittihad (Libya) - Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) - Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) - Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) - JS Kabylie (Algeria)