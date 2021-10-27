Tanzania: Simba Part Ways With Head Coach Didier Gomes By Mutual Consent

Dar es Salaam — Few days after being eliminated from the 2021-22 African Champions League, defending champions Simba have parted ways with their French head tactician Didier Gomes, the club have announced.

Simba were eliminated by Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy on the away goal rule after being beaten 3-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Simba won 2-0 in the first leg held in Gaborone, Botswana.

Simba's statement says after a thorough evaluation and consultation, both parties have reached the decision in accordance with the agreement and the common good.

However, Gomes was not ready to speak in detail about the matter. "I have a press conference at 4pm after which I will be in a good position to speak about the matter," said Gomes.

The statement also said assistant coach Thierry Hitimana will now become the head coach of the team in the transitional period. Hitimana is assisted by Selemani Matola.

Apart from that, the club have also made changes to the technical bench by terminating the contracts of goalkeeping coach Milton Nienov and physical coach Adel Zrane.