South Africa: Parliament On Postponement of Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has approved a request from the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana for an amendment to the date of the tabling of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

The MTBPS which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, 4 November 2021 has been moved to Thursday, 11 November 2021 at 14h00 in the National Assembly.

Media accreditation:

Please note that the media accreditation has also been extended as follows:

Media and photographers who wish to physically attend the MTBPS hybrid session should send their details (full name, name of the media house, ID or passport number) to Mr Manelisi Ntsodo at mntsodo@parliament.gov.za/ 081 716 2021 before 12:00 on Thursday, 4 November 2021.

Media wishing to broadcast from Parliament's precinct should also provide details of any essential vehicles (make, registration) and equipment they wish to bring onto the precinct and time of arrival.

For accreditation to the lock-up briefing that precedes the delivery of the MTPBS in the National Assembly, please contact National Treasury official Xolisa Dodo on media@treasury.gov.za

