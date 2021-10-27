South Africa: Parliament Supports Cricket South Africa Regarding Proteas United Stance On Knee and Fist Salute for World Cup Duration

press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, has noted the clarification Cricket South Africa (CSA) has provided with regards to kneeling and the fist salute in support of ending racism in sport.

He said the refusal mostly by white athletes not to support initiatives aimed at rooting out racism in sport has a potential to perpetuate misconceptions about whether white South Africans support an end to racism. "In 2021, we should not be talking about ending racism in sport. The time it is taking to root out racism speaks to the impact and history of colonialism, which sadly saw not only black athletes, but all black people suffer humiliation for merely being of a black race."

Mr Nchabeleng said given South Africa's history of racial suppression and oppression in the sports sector and many other sectors, it should not occur on any South African not to support an end to racism.

"We know the impact of racism; we continue to live with it, and thus we call on representative national teams like rugby, football and cricket to embrace all initiative meant to root out racism. They should not portray confusing messages with regards to South Africa."

On Tuesday, the board of Cricket South Africa instructed the Proteas team, currently participating in a T20 World Cup in Dubai, to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by taking a knee salute prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.

"It is not about what individual athletes believe or feel, it is about change, it is about putting an end to racism in sport. Racism will fall," added Mr Nchabeleng.