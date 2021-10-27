South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Commends Class of 2021 for Persevering Through a Challenging Year

press release

President Ramaphosa offers his best wishes, on behalf of all South Africans, to the Class of 2021 whose commencement of the National Senior Certificate examination tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 October 2021, marks a commendable milestone at the end of a challenging year.

The President says the nation can be proud of the determination, focus and sacrifice with which learners braved the 2021 academic year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on school life, home life, social interaction and society as a whole.

The President pays tribute equally to parents and educators who were themselves affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but were resolute in helping learners cross the schooling finish line.

"We are immensely proud of the nearly 900 000 candidates who will be sitting for the National Senior Certificate examination, which is a signicant personal milestone as well as an important marker for the future of our nation.

"We are deeply indebted to families, educators and school governing bodies who made it possible for learners to make it to these examinations by introducing innovative means for learners to complete their curriculum.

"The Grade 11s of 2020 persisted with their studies in a year in which COVID-19 arrived on our shores, with its devastating impact on our physical and psychological wellbeing.

"This year we place our arms of support around the Class of 2021 who have persevered and endured in their effort to create a better future for themselves, their families and our economy.

"We wish you the best of success in your final revision and in your examinations, which will lay the foundations for your life as independent, adult members of our society."

The President calls on learners to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations throughout the examination period and in the celebrations beyond, and calls on learners to present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination which is safe, quickly administered and free of charge.

The President also urges learners who may experience anxiety at this time to reach out to parents, educators, counsellors or helplines to discuss their difficulties and find the necessary motivation to complete their school career successfully.