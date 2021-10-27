Nigeria: Osun Pensioners Protest Over Pension Arrears

Some retired civil servants in Osun State on Tuesday staged a protest in Osogbo, the state capital over non-payment of their pensions and entitlements by the state government.

The protesters barricaded the entrance of the Governor's Office and prevented people from going in.

The leader of the aggrieved pensioners, Gbenga Oyadare, said they won't rest until government paid them.

But the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, urged the pensioners to be patient, adding that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had spent about N40 billion on pension since becoming a governor in 2018.