Nigeria: Govt Sets 2022 for Harmonization of Workers' Salaries

27 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, says the harmonisation of workers' salaries will be finalized by 2022.

She said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a session with the African Initiative for Governance on Public Service Leaders' Programme.

She said a committee set up President Muhammadu Buhari, which had been meeting for some time and a sub-committee were already looking into the various salary scales.

"It won't be possible to bring everybody to that high salary grade level. So, what we're trying to do is to find a way of bringing most people up and then also find what we can do with those that are already very high," she said.

