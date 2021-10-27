Nigeria: Jonathan, Experts Seek Community Approach to Cancer Fight

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and health experts on Tuesday asked Nigerians to key into a community-based approach in tackling cancer.

They spoke in Abuja during the 28th annual Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO)'s development forum.

Jonathan said a collaborative and community-based health care system would go a long way in improving the country's health sector.

He also urged stakeholders to give the current National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP 2018 - 2022) the much-needed backing for effective implementation.

Prof. Omokhoa Adeleye of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital described the LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control programme as a novel grassroots mass approach to preventing cancers and their effects on life, health and livelihood through lifestyle modification, early detection and prompt treatment.

Chief Executive Officer of LAPO, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, said the annual LAPO development forum was initiated in 1994 to create a platform to address development issues with a view to proffering innovative and practicable solutions to them.