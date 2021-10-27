Nigeria: 4 Days After, Police Uncover Bomb At Abolongo Custodial Centre

27 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Four days after gunmen attacked and released hundreds of inmates from the Abolongo Custodial Centre, Oyo in Oyo State the police have detonated a bomb uncovered at the centre.

A source told our correspondent that the bomb was part of those planted by the criminals who attacked the centre last week Friday.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Centre in the state, Olanrewaju Anjorin, confirmed the report.

"It is true but police detonated the bomb after the officers of correctional centres discovered that there was explosive planted outside the facility," he said.

