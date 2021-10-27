Zimbabwe: State Yet to Charge Arrested War Vets

27 October 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

40 members of the war veterans association who were arrested yesterday while protesting against poor pension earnings in Harare's central business district are yet to be charged, their lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa has confirmed.

"We are still at the police station and we do not know yet about the charges they are facing," said Chinopfukutwa.

The war veterans spent the night in police custody and are yet to be taken to court.

Meanwhile, in August this year, nine former liberation war fighters were arrested for staging a protest at finance minister Mthuli Ncube's offices demanding an upward review of their earnings.

They were released without charge.

