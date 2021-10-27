Mauritius: Prime Minister Deems Offshore Petroleum Bill a Major Breakthrough for Mauritius

press release

At the National Assembly, today, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, highlighted how the Offshore Petroleum Bill would be a major breakthrough for the country, the more so against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to provide the right impetus for the economic machinery.

The Offshore Petroleum Bill was presented at the National Assembly today by the Prime Minister with the objective of having a comprehensive and modern legal framework which would provide for the conduct of petroleum activities in the seabed and subsoil areas of the maritime zones of Mauritius, such as the prospecting, exploration, retention and production of petroleum.

In his address, the Prime Minister stated that it was undeniable that offshore petroleum activities had been very beneficial to many countries around the globe: both for large exploiters such as the United States of America, Brazil, China and Canada, and for smaller nations like Trinidad and Tobago. He stressed that with the Bill, Mauritius would be making its first steps in this sector and become a new potential for petroleum exploration. Mr Jugnauth added that the country would be joining Sri Lanka, the Malagasy Republic and the Republic of Seychelles, still at an early stage in the quest of petroleum exploration and exploitation.

The Head of Government also informed that in February 2020, an agreement for the conduct of geoscientific survey was signed between the Prime Minister's Office and CGG services SAS. The agreement provides for CGG services SAS to undertake multiclient seismic data position, processing, interpretation, data brokering, sales and marketing of seismic offshore geoscientific surveys over an exploration area covering a total of around 45 000 line-kilometres in four selected areas of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Mauritius. "The acquisition of seismic data is important to better understand the sub-surface geology and associated structures which are favourable for hydrocarbon accumulation", he explained.

Furthermore, Mr Jugnauth voiced his belief that it was the most opportune time for the country to prepare itself and be ready as well as to lay down all the necessary regulatory framework so as to safely embark in any potential offshore petroleum activities. He talked about the imperative of reviewing the existing Petroleum Act with new market exigencies and dynamics, evolving technologies, higher commitments to environmental preservation and the need for more transparency in ocean governance. "We've had the opportunity and time to observe, examine, assess, and learn from the dos and don'ts of other countries, and time is now right to consolidate our preparedness for any opportunity to develop this extractive industry", he said.

According to Mr Jugnauth, the Bill shows the commitment of Government in making the Blue Economy an important industry to sustain economic diversification, job creation and wealth generation. He recalled that Budget Speech 2015-2016 announced that a Petroleum Bill would be introduced to provide the legal and fiscal framework for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the EEZ. The Government Programme 2020 - 2024 mentioned, too, a Unified Regulatory Framework, an Offshore Petroleum Bill, a Seabed Mineral Bill, and the setting up of a Marine Biotechnology hub, among others, to accelerate the development of the Blue Economy.

Moreover, the Prime Minister affirmed that the Bill was the fruit of several consultations held between the Attorney General's Office; the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development; the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change; the Ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping; and the Economic Development Board, under the steering mentor of the Department of Continental Shelf Maritime Zones Administration and Exploration of the Prime Minister's Office. Mr Jugnauth cited as well the initial contribution and assistance provided by the Commonwealth Secretariat in drafting the Bill.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Petroleum Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, the review of international and domestic legislation was instrumental in drafting the Bill, averred Mr Jugnauth. He underlined that Mauritius was signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that provides that coastal States are entitled to exercise their sovereign rights on the petroleum resources present in the maritime zones, including their EEZ and continental shelf.

The Prime Minister pointed out that environmental and occupational safety concerns were put at the forefront of the Bill, in line with the Conventions and international best practices, while the existing laws of Mauritius such as the Maritime Zones Act and the Environment Protection Act, have been integrated and applied to strengthen the Offshore Petroleum Bill. The new Legislation, indicated Mr Jugnauth, would not apply to the recovery and exploration of petroleum in the joint management area with the Republic of Seychelles.