Ghana: Minority Demands Re-Run of 'Questionable' Mmdces Confirmation Processes

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, has complained about the 'questionable' approval process of the president's nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

It called for immediate interventions to prevent further acts of violence, brutalisation, harassment and intimidation that characterised the approval of some MMDCEs after their nomination and confirmation.

The Minority accused government officialsof abusing processes and procedures of approval with reference to incidents at Assin South, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Sekyere/ Kumawu, Suaman, Awutu Senya West, Shama, Cape Coast, and Lawra.

At a press conference at Parliament House, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo in the Greater Accra Region and Ranking Member on the Committee, pledged to protect the sanctity of local governance system and democracy and condemned chaotic scenes.

He called on the president and the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development to order a re-run of processes at Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Assin South, Sekyere Kumawu, and Cape Coast where assembly members were prevented from exercising their constitutional mandate and asked the police to investigate reported cases of abuse, harassment and intimidation.

The Minority played video footages showing confusion and prevention of Philip Basoah, MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region and some assembly members from entering voting hall to vote to approve or reject nominee.

There were other video footages that showed some re-appointed chief executives struggling their way through to be approved while other assembly members were either given wrong dates, venues and times that deprived them of casting their votes for approval or rejection of nominees.

Nii Vanderpuye further complained about last minute replacement of nominees in Suaman and Awutu Senya West districts, in addition to use of security personnel to intimidate voters at Sekyere/Kumawu.

"For Shama, what made its case disturbing, was an impending court injunction on processes but the government disrespected the court and organiseda botched approval and we wonder why there should be brouhaha over approvals, following eight months wait for release of names by the president to afford wider consultation with chiefs and other stakeholders before names was released.

"We promise to haul District Police Commander of Kumawu to Privileges Committee of Parliament, when the House resumes sitting, to explain why Mr Basoah was prevented from exercising his franchise," Nii Vanderpuye said. -GNA