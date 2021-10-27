Tanzania: Govt Wants Vibrant Media Industry

THE government has assured fairness and justice in dispensing all matters and challenges facing the media profession, including the issue of lifting a ban on some media outlets. Similarly, journalists have been urged to be patriotic, while stressing on the need of using their pens to promote the various development agenda in the country.

Information, Communication and Information Technology Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, disclosed this during a meeting with editors in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, when responding to a question relating to the directives made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in April, this year.

Among such directives issued by President Samia, included lifting a ban on some media outlets, including online televisions, whose licences were revoked due to various reasons. Elaborating on the matter, Dr Kijaji said her predecessors had started working on the matter long before she was appointed to handle the information docket

"I am taking over from my predecessors who had already started to work on the matter... I would like to assure you no one will get hurt in the process, the matter will be resolved peacefully and, in the end, both parties will be satisfied," said Dr Kijaji.

She observed that the government recognizes the crucial role played by the information sector in promoting national development. Dr Kijaji cited President Samia's decision to shift the information docket to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology as a vivid example of the government's keenness to develop the media industry.

Minister Kijaji expressed commitment to expedite development journalism by closely collaborating with the media to communicate and promote the various development issues for the betterment of the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The goal is to build media sustainability in effectively executing its duties of informing, educating, entertaining and promoting the development of the nation to the people... let's protect our nation with our pens, let's be patriotic while using our pens," she noted.

Minister Kijaji applauded the media for cooperating well during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing that the unity and solidarity in educating the people has been very appealing. She urged the journos to embrace the same spirit in educating the public on the importance of taking the Covid-19 vaccines for the protection of their own lives and the country.

With the nation approaching its 60th Independence Anniversary on December 9, Dr Kijaji encouraged the media to take the role of informing the public on where the nation is coming from, where it is now and where it is headed. She stressed on the need for the media to communicate the various achievements which have been recorded from independence to date.

"Due to the importance of the commemorations, Tanzanians need to brag on these achievements which have been attained while the country continues to enjoy peace and harmony. I call upon you to effectively participate in the lined-up events, which will be communicated in detail by the Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama," she said.