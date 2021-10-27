Tanzania: Simba Sc Head Coach Resigns

26 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Simba SC and head coach, Didier Gomez da Rosa have agree to break the contract effective from today, October 26, 2021.

Apart from Gomes, Simba has also parted ways with goalkeeping coach Milton Nienov and fitness coach Adel Zrane.

A press statement released by the Dar es Salaam based club on Tuesday stated that the tactician tendered his resignation letter to the management before the club accepted his desire.

"After in-depth discussion, both parties have mutually agreed on the terms of their separation," the statement said.

The club disclosed that Thiery Hitimana has been appointed as Simba's interim head coach and Seleman Matola remains as his assistant.

"Simba SC thanks Coach Gomes and his departing colleagues the success they have achieved during their tenure at the club. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," the statement added.

Simba's management decided party ways with some members of technical bench, few days, after being relegated from CAF- Champions League to the Confederation Cup.

