Tanzania: Mwinyi Tasks Envoys to Market Tz Abroad

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi yesterday met the newly-appointed ambassadors at the Isles State House, charging the envoys to work harder for the country's development.

Dr Mwinyi also tasked them to vigorously promote the interests of Tanzania abroad, which include wooing investors to invest in industries, services and tourism under the blue economy policy.

The appointed ambassadors came to Zanzibar for introduction following their recent appointment by President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan to represent the country in various nations.

The ambassadors who paid a courtesy-call to President Mwinyi include Ambassador Anisa Mbega, who is going to India, Ambassador Togolani Mavura, who is new Tanzania envoy in South Korea and Ambassador Innocent Shiyo, who is going to represent Tanzania in Ethiopia.

Dr Mwinyi urged the appointees to represent the nation with utmost commitment and pride, publicising the available opportunities for investment particularly the priority areas being education, health, farming, services delivery, fishing and transportation.

"Be dedicated to the development of our country. We hope to move forward in development but this requires hard work," Dr Mwinyi told the envoys.

Mwinyi told the ambassadors that a country like South Korea has made significant strides in exploiting the seabased economy; including having a large number of fishing ports and shipping industries, a step that helped them advance the blue economy. Dr Mwinyi said that Zanzibar could do the same.

In addition, President Mwinyi urged the envoys to promote Zanzibar as the best tourist destination, due to its several attractions available.

"We need to see the number of tourists' arrivals from South Korea and India to keep surging," he said.

"We are making good strides in boosting our economy. Huge projects are underway such as the construction of a modern port that will include various activities in handling goods and people," he said.

He explained the strategies to improve the investment environment as improving the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) for better services delivery, which include having an effective one-stop - centre that provides all investment services in a short period of time.

As the Zanzibar government strives to improve seaweed production as one of the areas under the blue economy, President Mwinyi expressed the need for the ambassadors to help find a reliable market for seaweed crops to help farmers increase and benefit from the crop.

The envoys assured the president that they will make concerted efforts to ensure that they carry out their responsibilities effectively. They also thanked Dr Mwinyi for good advice and instructions to them.

Meanwhile, on separate occasions, President Mwinyi held talks with the Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania Dan Kazungu and expressed the need to strengthen relations between Zanzibar and Kenya, particularly in trade and investments.

President Mwinyi emphasized the need to formalise trade, improve port services and transport facilities for traders on both sides effectively, considering the proximity between Zanzibar and Kenya.

The leaders also emphasized the need to develop the historic cultural relations to benefit people in both countries.