Ghana: Govt Can't Renege On Responsibility to Citizenry - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Isaac Odamtten, has assured the citizenry of the government's commitment and determination not to renege on responsibility of the citizenry.

He said the 1992 Constitution mandated the government to release a minimum of five per cent of the gross domestic revenue for administration of the Common Fund.

Mr Odamtten called for support to Yohannes Ashitey, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema Metropolitan Assembly to enable him to fulfil his responsibility and bring about development in the area.

Speaking at the Tema Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Board Room Dialogue, he commended the government on the appointment of a new Metropolitan Chief Executiveto accelerate the transformation of the metropolis and raised concerns over the delays in nomination of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and the three quarters in arrears of Assembly Common Fund.

"If the 1992 Constitution states every quarter, revenue must be sent to the Common Fund and it delays those in need of scholarship to support education will be deprived and development stalled in communities so we must balance national class system, state support and assistance system to help the vulnerable.

"If the little that must go to assemblies for development and social intervention purposes are not going, then we are impoverishing the communities and people of livelihoods," Mr Odamtten lamented.

Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency, noted that modern journalism practices demanded comprehensive dynamic approach to issues affecting society, through which the media provided platform for proactive engagement and exchange of ideas towards shaping national progress, growth and development.

"In view of the development and conscious of not leaving anyone behind, the office has created three major flagship news platforms to serve the public through unbiased dissemination of truthful, factual, accurate and balanced news which are monthly stakeholder engagement, workers' appreciation day seminar, weekly GNA-Tema, Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department Road Safety Campaign and weekly Tema GNA Industrial Boardroom Dialogue platforms.

"Our operations now hinge towards advocacy journalism which focuses on providing platform for Ghanaians to share key information needed to make the best possible decisions about national issues, community development, protection of society and enhance governance," Mr Ameyibor disclosed.-GNA