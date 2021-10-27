Ghana: CAF Boss - Ghana Must Bid for Afcon

26 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has asked Ghana to put in a bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The CAF President disclosed in a press briefing that he had suggested to the President Nana Akufo-Addo for Ghana to host the AFCON which, he said comes with a lot of economic benefits and development.

"I will like to see Ghana put in a bid to host the African Cup so we can come back. So there are ongoing proposals to host it."

Ghana has previously hosted the Africa Cup of Nations on three occasions in 1978, 2000 (joint host with Nigeria) and 2008.

The CAF boss was in the country for a two-day visit last week and was among the guest speakers at the Youth Connekt Summit held in Accra.

Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire will host the 2022 and 2023 AFCON respectively.

