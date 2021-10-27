Egypt: Shoukry Calls for Raising Climate Ambitions At All Levels

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called for raising climate ambitions at all levels and asserted the importance of strengthening global climate action through adhering to promises to cut green gas emissions world-wide.

In a recorded word addressed to the High-Level Thematic Debate on Delivering Climate Action: For People, Planet and Prosperity, he urged advanced nations to honor pledges to support developing countries to face the challenge of climate change and help them meet their commitments under Paris agreement.

He underlined the importance of COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, UK, to get countries to stick with the goals of keeping the planet from heating up more than 1.5 degrees C, as agreed at a COP summit in Paris in 2015.

MENA