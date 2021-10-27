South Africa: Building Back Nature Is More Complicated Than Just Planting Trees

25 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Del Monte

The UN officially launched the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration programme, but planting trees anywhere and everywhere is not a silver bullet to combat climate change.

Just two months before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued a "code red for humanity" in August, the United Nations Environment Programme in collaboration with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation launched the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (UN Decade).

The UN Decade is a global call to action that runs from 2021 to 2030 and which, according to the UN, is the timeframe scientists recognise "as humanity's last chance to prevent catastrophic climate change" and essentially gives society just shy of a decade to revive and restore what is left of Earth's ecosystems.

During the virtual launch gala of the UN Decade, UN Secretary-General António Guterres's opening remarks were sobering:

"We are rapidly reaching the point of no return for the planet. We face a triple environmental emergency: biodiversity loss, climate disruption, and escalating pollution. For too long, humanity has cut down the Earth's forests, polluted its rivers and oceans and ploughed its grasslands into oblivion.

"We are ravaging the very ecosystems that underpin our societies and in doing so, we risk...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X