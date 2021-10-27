South Africa: Building Back Nature Is More Complicated Than Just Planting Trees

analysis

The UN officially launched the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration programme, but planting trees anywhere and everywhere is not a silver bullet to combat climate change.

Just two months before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued a "code red for humanity" in August, the United Nations Environment Programme in collaboration with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation launched the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (UN Decade).

The UN Decade is a global call to action that runs from 2021 to 2030 and which, according to the UN, is the timeframe scientists recognise "as humanity's last chance to prevent catastrophic climate change" and essentially gives society just shy of a decade to revive and restore what is left of Earth's ecosystems.

During the virtual launch gala of the UN Decade, UN Secretary-General António Guterres's opening remarks were sobering:

"We are rapidly reaching the point of no return for the planet. We face a triple environmental emergency: biodiversity loss, climate disruption, and escalating pollution. For too long, humanity has cut down the Earth's forests, polluted its rivers and oceans and ploughed its grasslands into oblivion.

"We are ravaging the very ecosystems that underpin our societies and in doing so, we risk...