South Africa: SA Administers 196,808 Covid-19 Vaccines, Over 11 000 Given to Teens

South Africa has now distributed 21 721 854 COVID-19 jabs since the start of the inoculation rollout programme, of which 196 808 were given in the past 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health's dashboard, 185 204 vaccine shots were administered to adults on Tuesday, while 11 604 were given to teenagers.

In addition, the department is reporting that there are 11 849 963 or 29.5% eligible adults who are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa conducted 29 107 COVID-19 tests since the last reporting cycle, with 331 new cases, representing a 1.1% positivity rate.

The highest number of new infections were recorded in Gauteng (75), followed by Free State (53), Western Cape (48), KwaZulu-Natal (47), Eastern Cape (31), Mpumalanga (29), Northern Cape (21), North West (20), and Limpopo (seven).

In addition, the country lost 53 more people to the disease, which brings the death toll to 88 987 to date, while the number of hospital admissions has increased by 45.

According to the latest data, the cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2 812 320 or 96.3% since the outbreak.

Globally, as of 26 October 2021, there have been 243 857 028 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 953 246 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

In addition, the countries have administered 6 697 607 393 vaccine doses as of 25 October 2021.