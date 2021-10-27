South Africa: President Commends Class of 2021 for Persevering Through Pandemic

As the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination commences today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his best wishes, on behalf of all South Africans, to the class of 2021 and commended them for persevering through a challenging year.

Today, a total of 124 065 candidates are writing English Home Language, 609 830 candidates are writing English First Additional Language, while four candidates write the English Second Additional Language paper across the country.

The President said the nation can be proud of the determination, focus and sacrifice with which learners braved the 2021 academic year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on school life, home life, social interaction and society as a whole.

He paid tribute equally to the parents and educators who were themselves affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but were resolute in helping learners cross the schooling finish line.

"We are immensely proud of the nearly 900 000 candidates who will be sitting for the National Senior Certificate examination, which is a significant personal milestone as well as an important marker for the future of our nation.

"We are deeply indebted to families, educators and school governing bodies who made it possible for learners to make it to these examinations by introducing innovative means for learners to complete their curriculum," the President said.

He commended the Grade 11s of 2020 for persisting with their studies in a year in which COVID-19 arrived in SA, with its devastating impact on physical and psychological wellbeing.

"This year, we place our arms of support around the Class of 2021 who have persevered and endured in their effort to create a better future for themselves, their families and our economy.

"We wish you the best of success in your final revision and in your examinations, which will lay the foundations for your life as independent, adult members of our society," he said.

The President has called on learners to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations throughout the examination period and in the celebrations beyond.

He encouraged learners to present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, which is safe, quickly administered and free of charge.

The President urged learners who may experience anxiety at this time to reach out to parents, educators, counsellors or helplines to discuss their difficulties, and find the necessary motivation to complete their school career successfully.