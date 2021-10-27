South Africa: SRD Recipients Urged Wait for SMS Before Collecting Grant

27 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) beneficiaries who opted to use the South African Post Office for the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant payment have been encouraged to collect their R350 only after receiving an SMS informing them that their grant is available.

The Post Office said beneficiaries can visit their nearest Pick 'n Pay or Boxer supermarket or post office to collect their grant.

"If you chose a bank account or cash send as your payment method, you will receive the money through the bank you chose. You cannot go to one of the supermarkets. Beneficiaries who have received the SMS and who choose to withdraw their grant from a Pick 'n Pay or Boxer supermarket, must also have their cell phones and identity document with them," the Post Office said on Tuesday.

The grant will not be available if beneficiaries attempt to collect it before they have received an SMS.

The Post Office said it has become aware of large numbers of beneficiaries who try to withdraw their R350 SRD grant before receiving their SMS.

"Only beneficiaries who chose to receive their grants from the post office have the option of also collecting the grant from Pick 'n Pay or Boxer. The first week of every month is set aside for paying our old age, disability and child grants. During this week SRD R350 grants cannot be paid out," the post office said.

