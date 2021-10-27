South Africa: ANC and IFP Mudslinging Keeps Waterless Jozini Residents Parched in Run-Up to Polling Day

27 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize

Since 2011, this municipality in Kwa-Zulu-Natal has changed hands several times between political foes, the African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom Party. It is among the highly contested localities in the local government poll. On the ground, residents in the town are still recovering from the looting and mayhem of July.

Just months before the April 2011 poll, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was torn apart when its former chairperson, the late Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi, walked away with a chunk of supporters to form the National Freedom Party (NFP).

As a result, the IFP lost most of the 32 municipalities it governed before that poll, including the Jozini Local Municipality, to the rival African National Congress (ANC).

However, in 2016 the IFP turned the tables and made a dramatic come-back. In fact, the IFP trailed the ANC by 2% of the vote, but it somehow managed to convince other parties like the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters to form a minority coalition government. The coalition's hand was later strengthened in 2018 when the IFP won a by-election in a ward that had been won by the ANC.

The town of Jozini is still recovering from the looting and...

